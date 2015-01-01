|
Citation
|
Ivory ST, Rotella JA, Schumann J, Greene SL. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35343858
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: 25B-NBOH is a synthetic hallucinogen closely related to the "NBOMe" family of N-substituted 2C phenethylamine derivatives. There have been no published reports documenting the clinical toxicity of NBOH derivatives. CASE SERIES: Five patients presented to the Emergency Department (ED) with altered conscious state following exposure to powder sold as "powdered LSD" at a party. A 24-year-old male who ingested the powder developed mydriasis, tachycardia, hypertension, and severe agitation requiring parenteral sedation. A 22-year-old male who insufflated the powder developed status epilepticus requiring intubation. Both patients developed acute kidney injury and one had rhabdomyolysis. In both cases, blood analysis detected 25-NBOH and no other illicit/licit drugs. Three other patients developed mild hallucinations. Hyperthermia was not documented in any case.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
25B-NBOH; agitation; illicit; seizure; sympathomimetic