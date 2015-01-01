Abstract

INTRODUCTION: 25B-NBOH is a synthetic hallucinogen closely related to the "NBOMe" family of N-substituted 2C phenethylamine derivatives. There have been no published reports documenting the clinical toxicity of NBOH derivatives. CASE SERIES: Five patients presented to the Emergency Department (ED) with altered conscious state following exposure to powder sold as "powdered LSD" at a party. A 24-year-old male who ingested the powder developed mydriasis, tachycardia, hypertension, and severe agitation requiring parenteral sedation. A 22-year-old male who insufflated the powder developed status epilepticus requiring intubation. Both patients developed acute kidney injury and one had rhabdomyolysis. In both cases, blood analysis detected 25-NBOH and no other illicit/licit drugs. Three other patients developed mild hallucinations. Hyperthermia was not documented in any case.



DISCUSSION: Exposure to 25B-NBOH in a powdered form produced sympathomimetic toxicity, including hallucinations. Insufflation of 25B-NBOH led to rapid onset of status epilepticus in one case. Toxicity in all cases resolved within 12 h. Despite in vitro evidence of 5-HT(2A) receptor agonism, hyperthermia was not observed. Potent hallucinogens are often delivered via blotter paper to avoid excessive dosing. The severe clinical toxicity documented in these cases highlights the potential for development of adverse health effects with exposure to apparent small volumes of potent sympathomimetics.

