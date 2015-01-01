Abstract

Understanding cross-domain traffic scenarios from multicamera surveillance network is important for environmental perception. Most of existing methods select the source domain which is most similar to the target domain by comparing entire domains for cross-domain similarity and then transferring the motion model learned in the source domain to the target domain. The cross-domain similarity between overall different scenarios with similar local layouts is usually not utilized to improve any automatic surveillance tasks. However, these local commonalities, which may be shared across multiple traffic scenarios, can be transferred across scenarios as prior knowledge. To address these issues, we present a novel framework for cross-domain traffic scene understanding by integrating deep learning and topic model. This framework leverages the labeled samples with activity attribute labels from the source domain to annotate the target domain, where each label represents the local activity of some objects in the scene. When labeling the activity attributes of the target domain, there is no need to select the source domain, which avoids the phenomenon of performance degradation or even negative transfer due to wrong source domain selection. The effectiveness of the proposed framework is verified by extensive experiments carried out using public road traffic data.

Language: en