Abstract

Narrating emotional experiences to important others contributes to socioemotional and self-development from early childhood through adulthood. However, to date, almost no work has explored the distinctive ways that different listeners might shape narration, and the socioemotional outcomes of narrating experience. The present study examines how early adolescents (n = 106, age range 12-14, 54 girls, 21% low-income, 7% Latinx, 3% non-White) narrate anger experiences to mothers and close same-sex friends. Our findings suggest that these two listeners provide distinct affordances for narration, with implications for emotions and learning. Mothers provide a more elaborative, emotion-focused narrative context, whereas friends provide a playful, creative narrative context. Friends elicit larger reductions in distress than mothers, although listener-associated differences in learning were more complex.



FINDINGS are discussed in terms of implications for narrative development specifically as well as more generally for relatively underexamined aspects of narrative across adolescence and adulthood. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

