SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kim D, Jung W, Nam S, Jeon H, Baek J, Zhu Y. Digit. Health 2022; 8: e20552076221086339.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/20552076221086339

PMID

35340901

PMCID

PMC8943454

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although there were few studies on how suicidal users behave on Twitter, they only investigated partial aspects such as tweeting frequency and tweet length. Therefore, we aim to understand the various information behavior of suicidal users in South Korea.

METHODS: To achieve this goal, we annotated 20,000 tweets and identified 1097 tweets with the expression of suicidality (i.e. suicidal tweets) and 229 suicidal users (i.e. experimental group). Using the data, a user profile analysis, comparative analysis with control group, and tweets/hashtags analysis were performed.

RESULTS: Our results show that many suicidal users used suicide-related keywords in their user IDs, usernames, descriptions, and pinned tweets. We also found that, compared to the control group, the experimental group show different patterns of information behavior. The experimental group did not frequently use Twitter and, on average, wrote longer texts than the control group. A clear seasonal pattern was also identified in the experimental group's tweeting behavior. Frequently used keywords/hashtags were extracted from tweets written by the experimental group for the purpose of understanding their concerns and detecting more suicidal tweets.

CONCLUSIONS: We believe that our study will help in the understanding of suicidal users' information behavior on social media and lay the basis for more accurate actions for suicide prevention and early intervention on social media.


Language: en

Keywords

social media; Data analysis; public health; disease; health communication; informatics; media; public health informatics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print