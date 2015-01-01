Abstract

Police abuse affects people who inject drugs (PWID), including those with HIV, and negatively impacts care engagement. This cross-sectional study evaluated police abuse among PWID receiving MOUD (medication for opioid use disorder) living with HIV and associations with HIV treatment adherence and receipt of NGO services. We assessed lifetime and past six-month rates of police abuse among a cohort of Ukrainian PWID with HIV receiving MOUD (n = 190) from August to September 2017. Logistic regression models evaluated associations between past six-month police abuse and past 30-day antiretroviral therapy (ART) adherence, and past six-month NGO service receipt. Almost all (90%) participants reported lifetime police abuse: 77% reported physical violence and 75% reported paying the police to avoid arrest. One in four females (25%) reported police-perpetrated sexual violence. Recent police abuse was reported by 16% of males and 2% of females and was not associated with ART adherence (aOR: 1.1; 95% CI:0.3-5.0) or NGO service receipt (aOR: 3.4; 95% CI:0.6-18.3). While lifetime police abuse rates were high, few participants reported recent police abuse, which was not linked to care engagement. These trends should encourage the Ukrainian government for public health-public safety partnerships and legal interventions to eliminate human rights violations against PWID living with HIV.

