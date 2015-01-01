Abstract

The population of Hawai'i is uniquely connected to the Ocean and to open water sports. Shoulder injuries, particularly those to the rotator cuff, are among the most common injuries sustained to athletes participating in ocean sports such as surfing, paddling, and swimming. In addition, rotator cuff injuries increase in prevalence with advanced age. As a consequence, the number of patients in Hawai'i who present with an injury to the subscapularis tendon will continue to rise. However, limited research has been done to delineate the involvement of subscapularis injuries in this population. This article covers the anatomy and function of the subscapularis, the epidemiology and classification of tears in this tendon, and the management of tears. The anatomy section will cover innervation, vascular supply and insertional anatomy of the subscapularis tendon. The function of the subscapularis in regards to both stability and motion of the glenohumeral joint will be examined. The focus of the article will then shift to the tears of the subscapularis, starting with an in depth look at the epidemiology and classification of these tears. The article will then cover the different imaging modalities and their utility in regards to subscapularis tears. Finally, the operative and non-operative management and indications for each modality will be discussed in detail.

