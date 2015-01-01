SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Goldberg DB, Tamate TM, Hasegawa M, Kane TJK, You JS, Crawford SN. Hawaii J. Health Soc. Welf. 2022; 81(3 Suppl 1): 2-7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, University Health Partners of Hawai'i)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

35340936

PMCID

PMC8941617

Abstract

The population of Hawai'i is uniquely connected to the Ocean and to open water sports. Shoulder injuries, particularly those to the rotator cuff, are among the most common injuries sustained to athletes participating in ocean sports such as surfing, paddling, and swimming. In addition, rotator cuff injuries increase in prevalence with advanced age. As a consequence, the number of patients in Hawai'i who present with an injury to the subscapularis tendon will continue to rise. However, limited research has been done to delineate the involvement of subscapularis injuries in this population. This article covers the anatomy and function of the subscapularis, the epidemiology and classification of tears in this tendon, and the management of tears. The anatomy section will cover innervation, vascular supply and insertional anatomy of the subscapularis tendon. The function of the subscapularis in regards to both stability and motion of the glenohumeral joint will be examined. The focus of the article will then shift to the tears of the subscapularis, starting with an in depth look at the epidemiology and classification of these tears. The article will then cover the different imaging modalities and their utility in regards to subscapularis tears. Finally, the operative and non-operative management and indications for each modality will be discussed in detail.


Language: en

Keywords

shoulder; comma tissue; glenohumeral; Rotator cable; Rotator cuff; Subscapularis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print