Abstract

Youth cannabis use is influenced by overlapping environmental contexts. We examined the associations between proximity to cannabis retailers and seeing cannabis advertisements and cannabis use behaviors in Oregon, a state with adult cannabis legalization. We used 2017 anonymous survey data from 24,154 Oregon 8th and 11th grade students. After adjustments for student and school district characteristics, advertising for 8th graders and presence of a retailer within a mile from school for 11th graders were associated with cannabis use and perceived harm. Additional policy efforts may further reduce youth exposure to cannabis.

