Abstract

In the study, the approaches of employees in marine fish hatcheries on occupational health and safety were determined. The Cronbach's α coefficient was calculated as 0.858 in the reliability of the scale and scale factors based on internal consistency. In addition, factor analysis according to the varimax method was found to be approximately 64%. It was determined that 68% of the employees were not aware of the relevant laws. In addition, 85% of the employees are aware of the dangers and risks in their workplaces. In the event of a negative situation in the workplace, the rate of those who know their legal rights is 73% (p≤0.05). In addition, 91% of the employees stated that they would use their right to object in a risky situation and quit the job. 60% of the employees stated that their jobs can satisfy them sociologically and economically throughout their life.

