Makoae M, Tolla T, Mokomane Z, Mokhele T. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2022; 17(1): e2056955.
35341478
INTRODUCTION: South Africa has an enabling legislative and policy framework that promotes the protection of adolescents and young people's sexual and reproductive health and rights. Much of the literature in this field has identified discriminatory and hostile attitudes from healthcare workers as a major underlying factor to negative sexual and reproductive health outcomes for this age cohort. Not as well understood is the role of structural violence although this type of violence, through its structures of injustice and inequalities, is closely associated with stigma and discrimination. DATA AND SOURCES: To contribute to closing this research gap, this paper draws on the findings of a larger qualitative study, specifically focus group discussions with young people aged 15-24 years.
South Africa; sexual and reproductive health; adolescents and youth; primary healthcare; Structural violence