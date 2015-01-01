Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between discrimination and falling among older people.



METHODS: A cross-sectional nationwide population-based face-to-face survey, 2015. The SABE (Salud, Bienestar y Envejecimiento) Colombia Study, 19,004 community-dwelling adults aged ≥60 years. Recurrent falling was defined as ≥2 falls during the prior year. Main independent variable was discrimination.



RESULTS: Multivariate logistic regression models showed that recurrent falling was significantly associated with a number of reasons for experiences of everyday discrimination (due to racial, socioeconomic status, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, or disability) (OR = 1.27, 95% CI 1.21-1.33), childhood discrimination score (never = 0 to many times = 3) (OR = 1.23, 95% CI 1.13-1.33), and number of situations for discrimination during the last 5 years due to skin color (group activities, public places, inside the family, or health centers) (OR = 1.12, 95% CI 1.08-1.17).



DISCUSSION: Discrimination experiences were associated with higher odds of recurrent falling.

