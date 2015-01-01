SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reyes-Ortiz CA, Campo-Arias A, Ocampo-Chaparro JM, Moncayo-Hernández BA, Lee T, Luque JS. J. Aging Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08982643211052364

PMID

35341379

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the relationship between discrimination and falling among older people.

METHODS: A cross-sectional nationwide population-based face-to-face survey, 2015. The SABE (Salud, Bienestar y Envejecimiento) Colombia Study, 19,004 community-dwelling adults aged ≥60 years. Recurrent falling was defined as ≥2 falls during the prior year. Main independent variable was discrimination.

RESULTS: Multivariate logistic regression models showed that recurrent falling was significantly associated with a number of reasons for experiences of everyday discrimination (due to racial, socioeconomic status, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, or disability) (OR = 1.27, 95% CI 1.21-1.33), childhood discrimination score (never = 0 to many times = 3) (OR = 1.23, 95% CI 1.13-1.33), and number of situations for discrimination during the last 5 years due to skin color (group activities, public places, inside the family, or health centers) (OR = 1.12, 95% CI 1.08-1.17).

DISCUSSION: Discrimination experiences were associated with higher odds of recurrent falling.


Language: en

Keywords

older adults; discrimination; falls; Colombia; population-based study

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print