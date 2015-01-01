|
Crichlow QJ, Banks DE, Carson I, Fisher S, Barnes-Najor JV, Zapolski TCB. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
35343396
Little is known about the mechanisms of the relationship between racial discrimination and substance use among Black youth. The current study examined the role of collective self-esteem and personal self-esteem in this relationship among Black adolescents in grades 5 through 12 (N = 1514; 57% female). Regression analyses estimated direct effects of perceived racial discrimination on substance use and indirect effects of discrimination on substance use through personal and collective self-esteem. Controlling for grade and sex, results revealed significant indirect effects such that experiences of discrimination were positively associated with substance use through lower reports of collective and personal self-esteem.
substance use; adolescence; self-esteem; Racial discrimination; racial identity