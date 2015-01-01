Abstract

With the development of intelligent sports in China and the rapid improvement of the strength of colleges and universities, the reform of traditional football [soccer] players' header shooting training methods is becoming more and more urgent in order to solve some problems in the development of sports and speed up the intelligent training of Chinese football players. Based on this, this paper studies the biomechanical analysis and training method based on the integration of header strength data of football players. A dynamic header tracking model of football players based on a local search algorithm is designed. The data collection is realized from the aspects of athletes' header shooting training, skill improvement, physical consumption, and trajectory. The biological data of header shooting power is comprehensively analyzed and evaluated by using a local search algorithm. The results show that the training system based on a local search algorithm has the advantages of high feasibility, high data accuracy, and fast response speed. It can effectively conduct accurate guidance and improve the shooting accuracy according to the biological characteristics of header shooting intensity. This paper studies the biological analysis and training method of header strength of football players based on a local search algorithm. This has certain reference significance for accelerating the construction of intelligent training of Chinese football players.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en