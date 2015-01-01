|
Citation
Gualco B, Angelino A, Rensi R, Manetti G, Focardi M. J. Med. Case Reports 2022; 16(1): e122.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35341483
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicides or suicidal attempts with power tools such as band or circular saws are rarely encountered in forensic medicine practice; in the forensic literature, only a few cases have been reported. We present the case of a "combined suicide" (self-injurious actions using different methods and involving various bodily sites) carried out with uncommon deadly methods: chainsaw and hanging. CASE PRESENTATION: A 58-year-old Caucasian man was found dead by his wife, hanging from the basement ceiling of the cellar in which he lived. During the investigation of the crime scene, external examination revealed a wide incised wound in the umbilical area showing the muscular and adipose tissues below. On inspection of the garden around the courtyard, the police found a chainsaw with blood spatter on both the blade and the handle. The blade appeared to be compatible with the abdominal injuries.
Keywords
Hanging; Complex suicide; Chainsaw; Differential diagnosis