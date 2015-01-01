Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to compare the current fall prevention nursing practices with the evidence-based practices recommended in clinical practice guidelines according to the risk of falling and specific risk factors.



METHODS: The standardized nursing statements of 12,277 patients were extracted from electronic nursing records and classified into groups according to the risk of falling and individual patients' specific risk factors. The mean frequencies of the fall prevention practices in 10 categories derived from clinical practice guidelines were compared among the groups. We additionally analyzed the differences in the mean frequencies of tailored fall prevention practices according to individual patients' specific risk factors.



RESULTS: The nurses documented more fall prevention practices for patients at a high risk of falling and nonfallers than for patients at a low risk of falling and fallers. Specifically, the difference in nursing practices related to environmental modifications was largest between patients at a high risk of falling and those at a low risk of falling. There were also large differences in the nursing practices related to mental status, dizziness/vertigo, and mobility limitations between fallers and nonfallers. There was more documentation of tailored fall prevention practices related to mobility limitations for patient with mild lower limb weakness than for those with good power and balance. In contrast, patients with severe lower limb weakness had received fewer fall prevention practices related to mobility limitations.



CONCLUSIONS: The present findings emphasize that individual risk-specific nursing interventions in addition to universal precautions are crucial for preventing falls among patients.

