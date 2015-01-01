Abstract

Sexual trauma is common and increases risk for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance use disorders (SUD), and depression among veterans. Limited research has examined the impact of sexual harassment and assault during deployment on treatment outcomes among veterans with co-occurring PTSD and SUD. The current study examined frequency of exposure to sexual harassment and assault during deployment as a predictor of treatment outcomes among a primarily male sample of U.S military veterans diagnosed with current PTSD and SUD. A secondary analysis was performed using data from a randomized clinical trial examining the efficacy of Concurrent Treatment of PTSD and Substance Use Disorders using Prolonged Exposure (COPE) compared to Relapse Prevention (RP). Data from 69 veterans (91.3% male) who were deployed while in the service were analyzed using mixed models to determine whether frequency of exposure to sexual harassment and assault during deployment impacted changes in PTSD symptom severity, percent days using substances, and depressive symptoms during treatment. Over one-third of the sample (36.2%) reported exposure to sexual harassment and/or assault during deployment. Frequency of exposure to sexual harassment and assault during deployment was not a predictor of treatment outcome in any of the models, suggesting a similar response to treatment among those with varying frequency of exposure to sexual harassment and assault during deployment. Veterans with co-occurring PTSD and SUD who have been exposed to sexual harassment and assault during deployment may benefit from integrated trauma-focused treatments and treatments focused on decreasing SUD symptoms.

Language: en