Citation
Yang B, Wang Z, Nakano K. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35343854
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: In-vehicle traffic lights have been demonstrated as an effective method to assist drivers in crossing unsignalized intersections, by displaying virtual traffic lights inside vehicles based on vehicle-to-vehicle communications. However, previous studies assumed that all the vehicles were equipped with vehicular communications, of which the deployment might last for decades. Therefore, it is necessary to consider the application of the system in partial deployment scenarios. This study aimed to analyze the influences of in-vehicle traffic light system on driving safety at unsignalized intersections within different penetration rates.
Keywords
penetration rate; driver assistance; In-vehicle traffic lights; unsignalized intersections; vehicular communications