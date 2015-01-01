Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify risk factors for poor outcome one year post-mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



DESIGN: This study was a prospective observational study using consecutive adult hospital admissions with mTBI. SUBJECTS: A total of 869 consecutive mTBI patients were enrolled in this study.



METHODS: All patients were reviewed by the specialist TBI rehabilitation team at six weeks and one year following mTBI. Demographic and injury data collected included: age, gender, TBI severity and Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). At twelve months, global outcome was assessed by the Extended Glasgow Outcome Score (GOSE) and participation restriction by the Rivermead Head Injury Follow-up Questionnaire (RHFUQ) via semi-structured interview. An ordinal regression (OR) was used to identify associated factors for poor GOSE outcome and a linear regression for a poor RHFUQ outcome.



RESULTS: In the GOSE analysis, lower GCS (p < 0.001), medical comorbidity (p = 0.027), depression (p < 0.001) and male gender (p = 0.008) were identified as risk factors for poor outcome. The RHFUQ analysis identified: lower GCS (p = 0.002), female gender (p = 0.001) and injuries from assault (p = 0.003) were variables associated with worse social functioning at one year.



CONCLUSION: mTBI is associated with a significant impact upon the physical health and psychosocial function of affected individuals. The results of this study demonstrate that differences in mTBI outcome can be identified at twelve months post-mTBI and that certain features, particularly GCS, are associated with poorer outcomes.

Language: en