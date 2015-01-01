SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Humphries TJ, Sinha S, Dawson J, Lecky F, Singh R. Acta Neurochir. (Wien) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00701-022-05183-0

PMID

35348896

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify risk factors for poor outcome one year post-mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).

DESIGN: This study was a prospective observational study using consecutive adult hospital admissions with mTBI. SUBJECTS: A total of 869 consecutive mTBI patients were enrolled in this study.

METHODS: All patients were reviewed by the specialist TBI rehabilitation team at six weeks and one year following mTBI. Demographic and injury data collected included: age, gender, TBI severity and Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS). At twelve months, global outcome was assessed by the Extended Glasgow Outcome Score (GOSE) and participation restriction by the Rivermead Head Injury Follow-up Questionnaire (RHFUQ) via semi-structured interview. An ordinal regression (OR) was used to identify associated factors for poor GOSE outcome and a linear regression for a poor RHFUQ outcome.

RESULTS: In the GOSE analysis, lower GCS (p < 0.001), medical comorbidity (p = 0.027), depression (p < 0.001) and male gender (p = 0.008) were identified as risk factors for poor outcome. The RHFUQ analysis identified: lower GCS (p = 0.002), female gender (p = 0.001) and injuries from assault (p = 0.003) were variables associated with worse social functioning at one year.

CONCLUSION: mTBI is associated with a significant impact upon the physical health and psychosocial function of affected individuals. The results of this study demonstrate that differences in mTBI outcome can be identified at twelve months post-mTBI and that certain features, particularly GCS, are associated with poorer outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Traumatic brain injury; Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS); mTBI; Neurotrauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print