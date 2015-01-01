|
Citation
|
Mezey G, Rowe R, Adshead G. BJPsych Bull 2021; 45(3): 183-189.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35346405
|
Abstract
|
AIMS AND METHOD: To explore the experiences and support needs of consultant forensic psychiatrists, whose patients had committed homicide while under their care. We circulated a survey to all forensic psychiatrists in the UK, through the Royal College of Psychiatrists, asking about their experiences of a homicide by a patient under their care. Respondents were invited to discuss their experiences further in a structured telephone interview and themes were identified from these discussions. Data were analysed quantitatively and qualitatively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; post-traumatic stress disorder; Patient homicide; psychiatrist