Abstract

AIMS AND METHOD: To explore the experiences and support needs of consultant forensic psychiatrists, whose patients had committed homicide while under their care. We circulated a survey to all forensic psychiatrists in the UK, through the Royal College of Psychiatrists, asking about their experiences of a homicide by a patient under their care. Respondents were invited to discuss their experiences further in a structured telephone interview and themes were identified from these discussions. Data were analysed quantitatively and qualitatively.



RESULTS: One-third of the 86 respondents had had at least one patient who had committed a homicide while under their care. Of these, over three-quarters (78%) reported that the homicide had a significant impact on their personal life, professional life and/or mental/physical health. For some respondents, the impact was severe and long term. Respondents generally felt that they would have been helped by receiving more support in the aftermath of the homicide. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Greater recognition is needed of the impact on treating psychiatrists of homicide by a patient and more support is needed for affected clinicians. Further research is necessary, including the effects of such events on colleagues in other specialties and examination of the costs versus the benefits of mandatory inquiries after homicides.

Language: en