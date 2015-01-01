Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of traffic fatalities is declining in Japan; however, a large proportion of head injuries are still attributable to traffic accidents. Severe head trauma may cause progressive and devastating coagulopathy owing to exacerbated coagulation and fibrinolysis, which results in massive bleeding and poor patient outcomes. D-dimer is a fibrinolytic marker, which remarkably increases in severe coagulopathy due to the exacerbated fibrinolytic system. Because the degree of coagulopathy is associated with patient outcomes, the D-dimer level is a useful prognostic predictor in patients with head trauma. However, the usefulness of D-dimer in cases of head trauma caused by road traffic accidents remains inadequately explored. In this study, we investigated the relationship between D-dimer levels and outcomes in head injuries caused by traffic accidents.



METHODS: We extracted data on traffic injuries from Japan Neuro-Trauma Data Bank Project 2015, which is a prospective multicenter registry of head injuries. The analysis included 335 individuals with no missing data. The outcome variable was the score of the Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS), a neurological outcome index. The participants were categorized into the favorable outcome (GOS score ≥ 4) and poor outcome (GOS score ≤ 3) groups. The serum D-dimer levels at the time of admission were divided into four categories at the quartiles, and the reference category was less than the first quartile (< 17.4 µg/mL). We performed a logistic regression analysis with GOS as the dependent variable and D-dimer as a predictor and performed a multivariate analysis that was adjusted for 10 physiological parameters.



RESULTS: In the univariate analysis, all groups with serum D-dimer values ≥ 17.4 μg/dL showed significantly poorer outcomes than those of the reference group. In the multivariate analysis, after adjusting for other factors, D-dimer levels ≥ 89.3 μg/dL were an independent predictor of poor outcome.



CONCLUSION: After adjusting for physiological parameters, high serum D-dimer levels can be an independent factor for predicting neurological prognosis in head trauma caused by road traffic accidents.

