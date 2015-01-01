|
Citation
Asami M, Nakahara S, Miyake Y, Kanda J, Onuki T, Matsuno A, Sakamoto T. BMC Emerg. Med. 2022; 22(1): e51.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35346049
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The number of traffic fatalities is declining in Japan; however, a large proportion of head injuries are still attributable to traffic accidents. Severe head trauma may cause progressive and devastating coagulopathy owing to exacerbated coagulation and fibrinolysis, which results in massive bleeding and poor patient outcomes. D-dimer is a fibrinolytic marker, which remarkably increases in severe coagulopathy due to the exacerbated fibrinolytic system. Because the degree of coagulopathy is associated with patient outcomes, the D-dimer level is a useful prognostic predictor in patients with head trauma. However, the usefulness of D-dimer in cases of head trauma caused by road traffic accidents remains inadequately explored. In this study, we investigated the relationship between D-dimer levels and outcomes in head injuries caused by traffic accidents.
Language: en
Keywords
Head injuries; Road traffic accidents; Neurological functional predictors; Serum D-dimer