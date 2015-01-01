Abstract

Depression and suicide constitute major public health problems, and their prevalence has been increasing among adolescents in the United States. More research is needed to understand the association between multilevel risk factors and depression and suicidal ideation in adolescents, particularly factors related to perceived social rank and environmental stress. The present study examined relationships among family mental history of mental illness, in-utero and perinatal complications, social rank factors, environmental factors, and depression and suicidal ideation in the past month in a clinical population of adolescents. A cross-sectional survey was administered in outpatient clinics to 197 adolescents ages 12-18 who were primarily Black and female.



FINDINGS from structural equation modeling showed the largest effects for the social rank factor on depression and suicidal ideation in the past month. These findings highlight the importance of preventive interventions for coping with social hierarchies to prevent depression and suicidal ideation.

