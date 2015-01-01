|
Mayorathan U, Manikkavasakar S, Pranavan S. Cureus 2022; 14(2): e22459.
Choking is one of the important modes of death in young children who are dying of unintentional injuries. Anatomical and physiological characteristics while eating could increase the incidence of choking in children under four years. Here, we have described two classical cases of choking in young children and discussed the important areas to be addressed. Parental awareness and education will be the important strategy that can prevent the incidence of choking.
