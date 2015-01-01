SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kaeley N, Kabi A, Prasad HJ, Raj A, Ghosh Hazra A. Cureus 2022; 14(2): e22481.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.22481

PMID

35345719

PMCID

PMC8942044

Abstract

Organophosphate compounds are used as insecticides in agricultural and domestic settings throughout the world. Acute organophosphorus (OP) poisoning is a major public health issue. Early diagnosis of OP poisoning and prompt atropinization can save lives. Respiratory failure may occur in patients with OP poisoning for many reasons, including aspiration of gastric contents, excessive secretions, pneumonia, and sepsis complicating acute respiratory distress syndrome. Till date, however, spontaneous pneumothorax and pneumomediastinum have not been reported in cases of OP poisoning. This report presents two similar cases of OP poisoning in which spontaneous pneumothorax and pneumomediastinum developed following OP ingestion.


Language: en

Keywords

pneumothorax; acute respiratory distress syndrome; organophosphates; pneumomediastinum; sepsis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print