Citation
Mossakowski K, Darrah-Okike J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35348425
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study examines local identity and mental health at one of the most ethnically diverse universities in the United States to move beyond the dichotomy between international and domestic students. Participants: Undergraduate students (N = 1,098) attending a university in Hawai'i completed anonymous surveys during class.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; discrimination; Cultural values; Hawai‘i; local identity