Abstract

OBJECTIVE: College students report high rates of alcohol use and negative alcohol-related consequences (ARC). Many studies document that protective behavioral strategy (PBS) use is negatively associated with ARC. Few studies examine consequence severity and PBS helpfulness, both of which may provide nuance to this relationship. Participants and method: The current study used latent profile analysis to examine variability in PBS use, PBS helpfulness, ARC count, and ARC severity patterns among college students (n = 1156). We identified latent profiles and differences in alcohol use and drinking motives across profiles.



RESULTS: Three profiles best represented the data: (1) high PBS/low consequences, (2) moderate PBS/moderate consequences, (3) low PBS/high consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: College students endorsing stronger drinking motives might be less likely to use and select helpful PBS and might experience more severe ARC.



RESULTS suggest that simple modifications to common measures can add depth of understanding and nuance to the examination of alcohol-related behaviors.

