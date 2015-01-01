Abstract

OBJECTIVEWhile college can be a period of exploration, it is also marked by risky alcohol use. Brief alcohol screening and intervention for college students (BASICS) has yet to be used in the telehealth platform among minority students. This study assesses the short-term outcomes of a pilot telehealth brief alcohol abuse intervention for students attending a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). Participants: One hundred and fifty-two students attending a large public university participated.



METHODSStudents participated in a BASICS-adapted telehealth brief intervention with a certified alcohol counselor. Baseline and 30-day follow-up surveys were completed electronically.



RESULTSThere were significant changes in drinking behaviors at 30-day follow-up after participating in the telehealth pilot among high-risk drinkers.



CONCLUSIONTelehealth interventions are accessible and convenient for students at a HSI, and brief alcohol interventions adapted from BASICS utilizing telehealth can significantly impact alcohol use behaviors.

