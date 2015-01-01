|
Hutchinson KA, Amirali Karmali S, Abi-Jaoude J, Edwards T, Homsy C. J. Burn Care Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35349676
Burn survivors undergo a plethora of physiologic disturbances which can greatly affect quality of life (QOL) and healing processes. This review aimed to systematically examine sleep quality among individuals with burns and to explore the effectiveness of interventions using a meta-analytic approach. A systematic review of the literature was conducted by searching for articles using various databases. Titles and abstracts were screened and full texts of retained articles were assessed based on eligibility criteria.
burn; actigraphy; meta-analysis; sleep; polysomnography; therapy