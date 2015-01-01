Abstract

Involuntary psychiatric admission is an increasing, widespread practice adopted throughout the world; however, its legal regulation and practice are still under debate, and it is subject to criticism from the human rights point of view. Only a few studies have strictly focused on the outcomes and subsequent treatment implications of this practice. To perform a scoping review of the literature on involuntary psychiatric admission and systematize and summarize its outcomes and implications for adult psychiatric inpatients.Four overarching issues emerged from the studies: a) symptomatological repercussions, b) impacts on treatment before discharge, c) impacts on treatment after discharge, and d) implications on patients' attitudes, behavior, and functioning. The overall evidence suggested correlations between involuntary psychiatric admission and several implications: length of stay, aggressive behavior, occurrence of psychopathologies, uses of coercive measures, psychiatric service activations after discharge, emotive reactions, and quality of life. The proposal presented here is the major involvement of the patient and of all the other actors involved during the entire treatment process to promote a shift from a delegation perspective to a negotiation perspective in the management of involuntary psychiatric admission.

