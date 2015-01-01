|
Thompson SL, Zurmehly J, Bauldoff G, Rosselet R. J. Nurs. Adm. 2022; 52(4): 222-227.
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
35348487
Workplace violence, including verbal and physical abuse, is escalating nationwide. As healthcare workers try to enforce COVID-19 prevention policies and practices, this phenomenon is exacerbated. De-escalation training is a method to prepare nurses through increased situational awareness, leading to early recognition and improved coping and confidence in dealing with aggression. Outcomes are presented, suggesting education of nurses may have a positive influence on the number of security calls and incident reports.
