Abstract

BACKGROUND: The cement industry experiences accident rate is high compared to other manufacturing industries. Hence, this study was aimed to assess the occupational injury and associated factors among cement factories workers in West Shoa Zone, Oromia regional state, Ethiopia 2020.



METHODS: An institution-based cross-sectional study design was employed. A total of 374 study participants were selected by using a systematic random sampling technique with K-interval. The collected data were entered into Epi-Info version 7 and analyzed by using SPSS version 21. Bivariate and multivariable binary logistic regression was used to identify the magnitude of occupational injury and the factor associated. A statistically significant association was declared at a 95% confidence interval and p-value<0.05.



RESULTS: The study revealed that the magnitude of occupational injury among workers of cement factories was 183(48.9%). Workers found in an engineering department were 3.7 times more likely to be injured than those who were working in a clinker department [AOR: 3.72, 95% CI: 1.35-10.18]. Those workers who were working room did not have danger signs were 2.9 times more likely to be injured than their counterparts [AOR 2.99, 95% CI: 1.79-4.98). Those workers who did not use personal protective equipment were 3.7 times more likely to be injured than those who were used Personal Protective Equipments [AOR: 3.78, 95% CI: 1.76 - 8.12].



CONCLUSION: The magnitude of occupational injury in cement factories in the study area was high. The factories' managers must provide adequate and quality safety materials in a timely and supervise their appropriate use and put danger signs where it is required.

