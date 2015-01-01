Abstract

: Adolescents with persisting post-concussive symptoms often report high levels of emotional distress, which can impact their daily functioning. The associations between modifiable factors, such as perceptions of recovery, and emotional distress have not been investigated in this age group.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate perceptions about recovery duration (e.g., "my symptoms will last a long time", "my symptoms will be permanent rather than temporary") and its associations with emotional distress and functioning in children and adolescents with a slower post-concussive recovery.



METHODS: Participants (N = 49, 69% girls, 11-17 years old, M = 15.8 years old, SD = 1.8) were recruited from a concussion clinic on average 7.7 months after injury (SD = 2.5). Measures included the Illness Perception Questionnaire Revised (perceived duration of symptoms only) to evaluate recovery expectations, the Health and Behavior Inventory (self and parent reports) to evaluate current post-concussive symptoms (cognitive and somatic symptoms), the emotional distress subscale of the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ-self-report), and the emotional functioning subscale of the Pediatric Quality of Life Questionnaire (PedsQL-self-report).



RESULTS: Regression analyses (linear models with all covariates entered at once) suggested that greater expectations for symptom persistence were significantly associated with higher emotional distress on both SDQ and PedsQL subscales, after controlling for post-concussive symptom severity and other confounds. Emotional distress/functioning was not associated with perceptions of symptom duration reported by parents, severity of post-concussive symptoms (self- and parent reports), age, number of concussions, time since injury, or a history of mental health concern or diagnosis (parent-reported).



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that pessimistic attitudes for recovery duration may be more strongly associated with emotional distress than current post-concussive symptom severity or a history of mental health concern or diagnosis.

Language: en