Abstract

During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, there were concerns that suicides would increase due to changes in lifestyle that restricted human contact in schooling, employment, and social activities. Although several studies reported little or no increase in suicide rates in the early phase of the pandemic,1-4 to our knowledge there is no detailed report for the entire first year of the pandemic or longer. This study analyzed suicide data in Japan, where crude suicide incidence ranked fourth among 33 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries...

