Abstract

AIM: Psychiatric home-visit nursing is key for providing medical services to community-living individuals with mental illness in Japan. However, little is known about factors associated with encountering violent incidents among psychiatric home-visit nursing staff during visits. This cross-sectional study examined associations between staff's exposure to violence and their visit conditions reflecting characteristics of individuals with mental illness.



METHODS: Psychiatric home-visit nursing staff members completed a questionnaire regarding their exposure to violence during the past 12 months and their visits to individuals with 23 characteristics, comprising static (13 items; e.g., psychiatric diagnosis) and dynamic factors (10 items; e.g., hostility/anger).



RESULTS: Forty (16.3%) of the 246 participants had experienced violence. Visits to individuals with four static factors (psychiatric diagnoses, i.e., Disorders of Adult Personality and Behavior or Mental Retardation, alcohol/drug abuse with psychiatric diagnoses, and history of violent behavior), and nine dynamic factors were significantly and positively associated with participants' violent experiences. In addition, regarding the static factors of Disorders of Adult Personality and Behavior and history of violent behavior, it was found that overlapping of specific dynamic factors (e.g. hostility/anger) were significantly associated with violent experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: For visits with limited information on individuals (e.g., initial visits), having information on their static factors could help prevent violence. Additionally, it is important to create educational programs for psychiatric home-visit nursing staff to detect the status of individuals' dynamic factors, and a system to share any related changes in timely fashion.

