Abstract

Survivors' adaptation to a suicide loss is likely influenced by their attitudes toward suicide and their respective sociocultural contexts. Our study aimed to compare suicide attitudes and their association with depressive symptoms and sense of community safety in Japanese and American suicide loss survivors. A total of 193 Japanese survivors and 232 American survivors completed online surveys. The results show that Japanese survivors tended not to consider suicide as an illness or to recognize that others understood their experience but were more likely than American survivors to consider suicide as justifiable. Regression analyses indicated that taking suicide as a right was associated with depressive symptoms. Further, their sense of being understood by others was positively correlated with perceived community safety in both samples, but justifying suicide and considering it to be an illness was positively related to perceived community safety only among Japanese survivors.

