Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among children, yet belt-positioning booster seats remain underutilized. This study analyzed the impact of a provider-oriented child passenger safety (CPS) educational intervention on pediatric resident confidence, knowledge, and counseling behavior in the primary care setting.



METHODS: Pre- and post-educational intervention cross- sectional surveys were distributed to pediatric residents focusing on confidence, knowledge, barriers to, and frequency of CPS discussions.



RESULTS: Pre-intervention, only 16% (95% CI: 6.2-32%) of respondents reported confidence in their knowledge of the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) booster seat recommendations. Post-intervention frequency of CPS discussion, confidence and knowledge in all measured aspects increased.



CONCLUSIONS: While pediatric residents are well positioned for CPS counseling, they lack adequate baseline knowledge of CPS recommendations, particularly for booster seats. Brief educational interventions can increase and maintain provider knowledge and confidence in counseling families on appropriate child car safety seats.

