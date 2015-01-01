SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Noel JK, Tudela SE, Jacob S, Rosenthal SR. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2022; 105(3): 46-50.

(Copyright © 2022, Rhode Island Medical Society)

unavailable

35349622

OBJECTIVES: Gambling is a prevalent behavior associated with numerous consequences. The purpose of the current study was to assess the prevalence of gambling and problem gambling in Rhode Island young adults and to identify sociodemographic correlates of gambling.

METHODS: Data from n=546 participants of the Rhode Island Young Adult Survey were used. Twelve types of gambling behaviors, and problem gambling, were assessed. Sociodemographic variables included age, race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, social status, education, employment, and essential worker status.

RESULTS: The prevalence of any gambling was 62.3%, and odds of any gambling was 57% higher (95%CI = 1.08,2.27) among essential workers. The prevalence of problem gambling was 11.4%, and the odds were 3.6 times higher (95%CI = 1.32, 9.86) among persons who are transgender.

CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of gambling and problem gambling are high among Rhode Island's young adults. Implementing programmatic and regulatory measures to prevent and treat problem gambling are vital.


young adults; gambling; problem gambling; Rhode Island; sports

