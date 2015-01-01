|
Citation
|
Paez-Granados D, Billard A. Sci. Rep. 2022; 12(1): e5285.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35347216
|
Abstract
|
Autonomous mobility devices such as transport, cleaning, and delivery robots, hold a massive economic and social benefit. However, their deployment should not endanger bystanders, particularly vulnerable populations such as children and older adults who are inherently smaller and fragile. This study compared the risks faced by different pedestrian categories and determined risks through crash testing involving a service robot hitting an adult and a child dummy.
Language: en