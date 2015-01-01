Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective cross-sectional epidemiological study.



OBJECTIVES: Previous studies have quantified longitudinal psychological morbidity in individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) relative to uninjured individuals. However, there is limited information regarding how lifestyle and socioeconomic factors are associated with mental health conditions in individuals with SCI. This study aims to quantify and compare mental health and suicidal thoughts in people with and without SCI, and examine the associations between mental health, suicidal thoughts, sex, age, lifestyle, and socioeconomic factors. SETTING: Canada.



METHODS: The 2010 Canadian Community Health Survey (n > 40,000) was used, which includes several measures assessing mental health and suicidal thoughts. Bivariate and multivariate logistic regressions were performed and odds ratios with corresponding 95% confidence intervals were estimated. Sensitivity analyses were performed to evaluate the effect of covariates on reported effect sizes.



RESULTS: People with SCI had higher odds of having mood (3.6) and anxiety disorders (2.5), suicidal thoughts (2.3), self-perceived stress (1.9), and depression (4.4); in addition to lower odds of having good self-perceived mental health (0.24) and satisfaction with life (0.25). These differences persisted after adjusting for age, sex, lifestyle, and socioeconomic factors. Lower household income, fruit and vegetable consumption, and physical activity levels, and increased smoking use were associated with poorer mental health in individuals with SCI.



CONCLUSIONS: Mental health is poorer in those with SCI when compared with the general population. Those with SCI exhibit a unique profile of lifestyle and socioeconomic factors that are associated with poorer mental health and increased suicidal thoughts.

