Domingo C, Blickensderfer B. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 111-116.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181321651144

General aviation (GA) pilots are increasingly relying on available weather technology to conduct preflight weather self-briefings, rather than call-in briefings to Flight Services. However, research has shown that GA pilots' have difficulty in interpreting weather products, such as radar, and that this problem persists even after additional training. The domain of change management examines how to properly plan and implement transitions in technology. The current paper examines this transition from call-in to self-briefing using principles of change management, specifically from the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology.


