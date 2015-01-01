Abstract

The purpose of this study was to identify self-reported flight deck noncompliance in aviation safety reports and explore the relationship between adaptive expertise, deliberate vs. non-deliberate actions (errors), and intentional vs. unintentional noncompliance. The heuristics for assessing adaptive thinking and behavior were based on subscales of the Adaptive Expertise Survey (AES; Fisher & Peterson, 2001). We analyzed a random sample of 200 ASRS reports from 2019 and coded them with respect to (a) whether they described intentional or unintentional noncompliance by one or more flightcrew members, (b) whether the decision making was deliberate, and (c) whether the decision-making process involved correlates of adaptive or routine (non-adaptive) expertise. We found that unintentional noncompliance was associated most frequently with non-deliberate actions and non-adaptive behaviors. Adaptive behaviors were strongly associated with deliberate actions and intentional noncompliance. Our on-going research to investigate adaptive expertise and its relationship with predictors of noncompliance is discussed.

