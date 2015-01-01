Abstract

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) provide safety and comfort while driving. However, to effectively use ADAS, it is necessary for users to have proper knowledge of the systems and to trust the system to operate safely. Providing knowledge about operational capabilities and limitations of a system may help improve drivers' mental models and calibrate their trust resulting in proper use of ADAS. Traditionally system information is provided via the owner's manual, which is known to be tedious and time-consuming and underscores the need for alternate training approaches. This study evaluates two training methods, Text-Based and System Visualization, to examine users' perceptions of training and change in trust after training.



RESULTS show that although training did not affect users' trust, a qualitative examination showed that users preferred the Text-Based method rather than the Visualization method.

