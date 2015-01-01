Abstract

This case study involves a woman (Mrs. V) who was renting a beach property for a vacation with her family. The rental property included a residential elevator that connected the garage to the three different levels of the property. On the second night of the vacation, Mrs. V fell asleep on the first-floor couch. After waking in the early hours of the night, she went to utilize the first-floor restroom. After opening the door, she believed was the restroom, she stepped across the threshold. Unbeknownst to her, she had been able to open the elevator door and fell down the empty shaft. It was determined that a failed locking mechanism allowed her to access the elevator shaft without the car being at the same level. The Human Factors consultants had to address numerous factors including hazard management, warnings, human capabilities navigating in low-level lighting, and the effect of alcohol.

