Millet B, Majumdar SJ, Cairo A, Diaz C, Ding Q, Evans SD, Broad K. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 606-610.
Hurricane forecast graphics have the challenging task of communicating information about spatio-temporal uncertainty. This study assesses the impact of graph literacy and graph format on user preference and understanding. In a laboratory setting, we compared user responses to official National Hurricane Center advisory maps and alternative visualizations.
