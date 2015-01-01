SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Millet B, Majumdar SJ, Cairo A, Diaz C, Ding Q, Evans SD, Broad K. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 606-610.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181321651142

unavailable

Hurricane forecast graphics have the challenging task of communicating information about spatio-temporal uncertainty. This study assesses the impact of graph literacy and graph format on user preference and understanding. In a laboratory setting, we compared user responses to official National Hurricane Center advisory maps and alternative visualizations.

RESULTS indicate that prior experience with a visualization drives preference and that graph literacy, visualization format, and tropical cyclone characteristics, in combination, influence interpretations of hurricane forecast track. The findings from this study are expected to inform redesign efforts of hurricane risk communication products.


