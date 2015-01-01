|
Razin YS, Gale J, Fan J, Smith J, Feigh KM. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 643-647.
(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Abstract
This paper evaluates Banks et al.'s Human-AI Shared Mental Model theory by examining how a self-driving vehicle's hazard assessment facilitates shared mental models. Participants were asked to affirm the vehicle's assessment of road objects as either hazards or mistakes in real-time as behavioral and subjective measures were collected. The baseline performance of the AI was purposefully low (<50%) to examine how the human's shared mental model might lead to inappropriate compliance.
Language: en