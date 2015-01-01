|
Citation
|
Li H, Zheng K, Lewis M, Hughes D, Sycara K. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 648-652.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The ability to make inferences about other's mental state is referred to as having a Theory of Mind (ToM). Such ability is the foundation of many human social interactions such as empathy, teamwork, and communication. As intelligent agents being involved in diverse human-agent teams, they are also expected to be socially intelligent to become effective teammates. To provide a feasible baseline for future social intelligent agents, this paper presents a experimental study on the process of human ToM reference. Human observers' inferences are compared with participants' verbally reported mental state in a simulated search and rescue task.
Language: en