Abstract

This paper describes a methodology to design computational models to evaluate the workload for driving tasks. A computational model was configured for a driving scenario used in a pilot study that included a secondary task at varying levels of difficulty to increase the driver's workload. The computational model results provided a workload analysis of the concurrent driving tasks. This analysis can be used to explain the experimental findings from subject experiments and to evaluate the workload trade-offs between primary and secondary driving tasks.

Language: en