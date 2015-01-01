|
Raghunath N, Fultz AA, Sanchez CA. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 848-853.
Individuals' recollections of events have been shown to be susceptible to external factors, especially when it comes to speed estimations. This study explored the impact of perceptually disfluent presentations and presentation modalities of car crashes on observers' estimations of speed, in addition to the testing the currently accepted effect of leading questions on the same. Participants viewed videos or images of car crashes, presented in higher or lower visual quality, and reported how fast the vehicles were traveling when they "made contact" or "smashed into" each other.
