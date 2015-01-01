Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AV) with "level 3" automation and above are expected to take full longitudinal and lateral control, which relinquishes the driver from manual control and allows for engagement with non-driving-related tasks. Despite the advance nature of a level 3 vehicle, system limitations can occur, and the driver is expected to re-engage in manual driving at a moment's notice. Current literature has been focused on takeover performance during a takeover request (TOR) and the effects of multimodal warnings, but there is little consensus on how modality stimulus is presented. This systematic review summarizes the current designs and implementations of TORs of level 3 AVs and above. Identified themes in the review were categorized into three sections: non-driving-related tasks, driving scenarios, and takeover modality. A summary of how researchers utilized these themes in the current literature are discussed as well as implications and further research.

Language: en