Abstract

As autonomous vehicles (AVs) become more prevalent on the roadways, accompanying driving technologies are being developed. V2I communication systems are one such development, allowing the dissemination of crucial information to drivers. As more AVs are introduced on the road, understanding driver perception of AVs is crucial not only for user acceptance, but non-user acceptance as well. The use of V2I systems may be helpful in bridging the gap between users and non-users by making all drivers more informed.

