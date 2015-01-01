SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tenhundfeld NL, Barr HM, O’Hear E, Atchley A, Cotter JE. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2021; 65(1): 1049-1053.

(Copyright © 2021, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181321651061

unavailable

Previous research has shown that the design of robots can impact the level of trust, liking, and empathy that a user feels towards a robot. Additionally, this empathy can have direct impacts on users' interactions with the system. Existing research has looked at how empathy can influence user willingness to, for example, put the robot in harm's way or to destroy the robot. However, these studies have been inherently reliant upon narrative driven manipulations, which may result in experimental demands which could have influenced the results. As such, we provide a human-likeness manipulation in order to evaluate the impacts of design which may evoke empathy, on use of robots in high-risk environments.

RESULTS indicate no significant difference in robot use between conditions. These results are in conflict with previous research. More research is needed to understand when users are/are not willing to use a robot in a high-risk environment.


Language: en
